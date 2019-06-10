Duke loses Supreme Court appeal

In today’s opinion, the court has determined that Waldrip should be overruled. “In handing down Waldrip, this Court enlarged its own power at the expense of the power the General Assembly has vested in trial courts to determine when an interlocutory appeal should be permitted,” the opinion says. For the reasons detailed in the opinion, “we overrule Waldrip to the extent it permits this Court to disregard the requirement set forth in § 5-6-34 (b) that a party must obtain a certificate of immediate review from the trial court before pursuing an interlocutory appeal not otherwise authorized by § 5-6-34 (a).