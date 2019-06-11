Homicide numbers down Columbus; summertime leads to increases in other crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A year-to-year comparison shows hopeful news about the number of murders in the Columbus community.
Compared to last year, homicide numbers are down so far this year and records show summertime doesn’t increase the rate of murders in Columbus.
Chief Gil Slouchick wishes murder was preventable. Records show as of June 10 last year, there had been 17 homicide investigations, whereas there are 14 to date this year. Slouchick said CPD can’t take credit though for the lower numbers.
“We do have some strategies that we do put in place," Slouchick said, "but you never really know whether they’re helping or whether they’re not helping or whether they’re the direct cause of homicides being down.”
While homicide numbers are down this year compared to last, Slouchick said the summertime brings a small bump in aggravated assault and property crimes that does not impact the rate of murders.
“During the summertime, you have a lot more activity. There’s people outside," Slouchick said, "a lot of people together, and then there’s that other mixture of alcohol and that tends to fuel tempers when people are hot, which tends to make people agitated.”
Slouchick said the best thing to do to stay safe this summer is take proper precautions and always call CPD if you’re concerned.
