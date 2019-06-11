Jury selection underway for 1 of 4 suspects charged with capital murder in East Ala.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A jury selection is underway for an East Alabama man charged with murder.
Robert Wiggins is one of four suspects charged in the death of Curtis “Bennie” Rudd.
Rudd was shot and killed in his home on Lee Road 177 in Cusseta, Alabama in January 2016. Wiggins was also shot during the incident. One of his co-defendants, Davonte Mike, was found guilty of capital murder last fall.
Khaleef Marshall, and Shakeela Daily are also charged with capital murder in this case.
