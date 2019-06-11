Looking to volunteer? Try out Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want a way to help people, volunteering at the hospital can be a great option. Piedmont Columbus Regional offers numerous volunteer opportunities.
Nancy Williams, Director of Volunteer Services and Community Outreach at PCR, says their volunteer program has been around for more than 56 years.
While everyone thinks volunteers may only be utilized in the gift shop or information desks, Williams says they have volunteers in almost every department.
The program attempts to match volunteers with their interests. There are currently volunteers in the Emergency Room, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, children’s area, radiology, surgery, birth certificates and more.
The youth volunteer program allows teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 to participate, while the year-round adult volunteer program welcomes adults of any and all ages.
You can work as much or as little as your schedule allows. Shifts are typically three hours.
If you are interested in participating, you can call Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Volunteer Program at (706) 571-1484.
