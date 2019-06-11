Rain Chances Gradually Dwindling

More clouds move back in tomorrow thanks to a “wedge” front bringing cool, breezy, and damp conditions briefly to the Valley. Expect 30-40% coverage of rain today and tomorrow before another more potent front slides through, ushering in a rare dose of cooler and drier air for the latter half of the work week. Lows will fall into the 60s—if not mid-upper 50s— Thursday through Saturday mornings and plenty of sunshine around through the early part of the weekend. By Sunday, we transition back to standard summer weather with 20-30% coverage of pop-up showers and storms in the coming afternoons, and hot and humid air settling back in, pushing highs seasonably back into the low 90s.