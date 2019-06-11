Rain Chances Gradually Dwindling

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a welcome dose of dry sunshine across the Valley Tuesday morning, but rain chances aren’t done with us just yet. Some showers and storms will re-fire later this afternoon thanks to the front that moved through this morning hanging out near our area, so keep the umbrella around for later on today.
More clouds move back in tomorrow thanks to a “wedge” front bringing cool, breezy, and damp conditions briefly to the Valley. Expect 30-40% coverage of rain today and tomorrow before another more potent front slides through, ushering in a rare dose of cooler and drier air for the latter half of the work week. Lows will fall into the 60s—if not mid-upper 50s— Thursday through Saturday mornings and plenty of sunshine around through the early part of the weekend. By Sunday, we transition back to standard summer weather with 20-30% coverage of pop-up showers and storms in the coming afternoons, and hot and humid air settling back in, pushing highs seasonably back into the low 90s.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.