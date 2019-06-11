Second Phenix City drive by in just over two weeks leaves woman dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman has died after the second drive by shooting in just over two weeks in the east Alabama city.
Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 20th Ave. on June 10 just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Once there, they found a woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Witnesses say a vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene of the “drive by shooting.”
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
There is no description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
