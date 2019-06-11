Summer job fair coming to the Columbus Convention & Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer job fair is coming to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center next week.
Unemployment Eliminators is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with several employers.
Employers will be recruiting positons in healthcare, customer service, information technology, retail, law enforcement, and more.
Attendees interested in finding a job are urged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.
The event is free and open to the public.
