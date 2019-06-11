Suspect wanted in Columbus for credit card fraud and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for credit/debit card fraud and theft.
John Smith, also known as Jax Smith, is charged with multiple counts of financial card fraud and financial transaction card theft. Police say he also has other related outstanding warrants.
According to the police department, Smith stole a victim’s debit/credit card on May 16 and used it several times to defraud the victim out of $983.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-225-4242 or 706-653-3424.
