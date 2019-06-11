Wednesday Cloudy & Cooler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A ‘wedge’ front will push through during the day on Wednesday, keeping things cloudy and cooler across our area - highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms through the day. The best chances will still be during the afternoon and evening, however. Going into Thursday, high pressure and much drier air will move in - look for lows in the low to mid 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. The coolest morning will be Friday with some of the normally colder spots dipping down into the 50s! Skies will remain mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday. Moisture values will increase over the weekend as we introduce a 20% coverage of afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for a very consistent pattern through next week with isolated afternoon and evening storms (the coverage at 10-30%) with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.