Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey awards $115K grant to help Russell Co. child abuse victims

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in Russell County that helps child abuse victims is now getting assistance from the state’s governor.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awarded at $115,367 grant to support the Russell County Child Advocacy Center.
The grant will provide counseling, advocacy, forensic interviews and other services to child victims of both physical and sexual assault.
“No child should ever have to deal with such a horrible crime, but when those crimes do occur, there is help available,” Ivey said. “I commend the staff of the Russell County Child Advocacy Center for their dedication to helping children in the recovery process.”
The center provides a child-friendly environment and works with other agencies to allow the child to relive the trauma once, rather than multiple times to the varying agencies.
The funds for the grant come from the U.S. Department of Justice.
