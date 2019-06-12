Big Changes Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and thunderstorms will still be with us as we go through Wednesday evening, but get ready for much drier air to build in as we end the week. Highs will only be in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday with a good amount of sunshine each afternoon and very low humidity for this time of year. Overnight lows the next three nights will be in the 60s with some of the normally cooler spots well into the 50s on Friday morning! That's something we don't deal with too much in summer, so be sure to enjoy! Going into the weekend, moisture levels (humidity) and the temperatures will climb with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with a 10% (or less) coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Next week, get ready for up and down rain chances with Tuesday and Wednesday being the wettest days with highs in the 80s and 90s.