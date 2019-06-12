UPDATE: 9-year-old boy shot on Andrea Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene investigating a shooting involving a 9-year-old on Andrea Dr.
Police say the victim is a 9-year-old boy, but have not released his identity at this time.
Family members on the scene say the victim has been taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
