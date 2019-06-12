Columbus police searching for suspect in 18th Ave. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police said the shooting on 18th Avenue Tuesday stemmed from a disagreement between two women and the victim, a bystander, was struck in the head by a bullet.
Columbus police began investigating a shooting on 18th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Maj. J.D. Hawk said the shooting reportedly took place because of a disagreement.
“Courvoisia Wilson reportedly pulled out a gun and started firing at an intended target, which was a Rashonda Dorsey,” said Hawk.
A bystander was hit by gunfire.
“He was struck by a bullet in the head,” Hawk said.
Hawk said the victim is in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Police have an arrest warrant out for Wilson, who will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.
One community member said gunshots are common and it makes him scared for his family.
“You never know," said Razhea Waver of Columbus. "A gun, a bullet don’t have no name so it can hit my baby in the car seat or my sister.”
Waver said he can’t even walk around his neighborhood to get fresh air because he’s nervous something may happen.
“Be careful who you invite in your house and have around," Waver said. "Be careful what you do and what you say because all it takes is one mistake and your whole life can flash before your eyes.”
Police are still on the lookout for Wilson. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police. Do not approach her.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.