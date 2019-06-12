Construction work begins on College Street, Woodfield Drive in Auburn

AUBURN Ala. (WTVM) - Head up to drivers in east Alabama- Construction work on the intersection at South College Street and Woodfield Drive is set to being Wednesday, June 12.
City officials say the project is part of improvements related to the new Gogue Performing Arts Center.
Officials say the intersection traffic signal may be periodically offline during work, at which time the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
