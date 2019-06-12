Man injured in 18th Ave. Columbus shooting not intended target, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More details have emerged in a shooting that took place on 18th Ave. in Columbus yesterday.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of 18th Ave. at approximately 5:32 p.m. June 11 to find one man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he is listed as being in critical condition.
Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between two women.
Maj. Hawk also named the suspect as 22-year-old Courvoisia Brenica Wilson.
The victim was reportedly not the intended target of the shooting and was rather a bystander.
Anyone with information on this incident or Wilson’s location is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery and Assault Unit.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.