Motorcycle, truck crash on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police and EMS are currently on the scene of a motorcycle accident on Veterans Parkway.
Authorities say the crash involved a motorcycle and a Ford F150 Truck and occurred near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Talbotton Road this morning.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Police also have a section of the 1800 block of Veterans parkway blocked off as they investigate the cause of the accident. They are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.