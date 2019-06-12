Opelika police searching for fraud suspect at Pepperell Pkwy. Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika have released surveillance photos of a man believed to have committed fraud and theft in the hopes the public can identify him.
An incident was reported at the Walmart in the 2900 block of Pepperell Pkwy. on June 6 in which some fraudulently used a credit card and committed theft of property.
The suspect reportedly used the victim’s information to purchase several pre-paid Visa credit cards.
He is described as being approximately 6′1″ and weighing 185 ponuds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with white lettering on the front, dark blue shorts and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or this crime is asked to contact OPD’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.
