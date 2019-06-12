Over 20 kilos of cocaine seized from Augusta warehouse after it was shipped through Port of Savannah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested by federal agents for allegedly bringing more than 20 kilograms of cocaine into Augusta, through the port of Savannah.
Jimmy Pujols, 35, and Fausto Ramos, 40, were arrested Friday after agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, and Richmond County law enforcement seized 21.3 kilograms of cocaine from a shipping container in a warehouse.
The shipping container was brought to Augusta from the Port of Savannah.
Both men are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.
Federal, state, and local agencies have seized more than a ton of cocaine being transported through the Port of Savannah since last October.
The District Attorney’s Office says that has a street value of more than $53 million.
