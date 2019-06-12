Phenix City Housing Authority awarded $12 million in low-income housing tax credits

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Housing Authority has been granted $12 million in low-income tax credits in an effort to redevelop affordable housing in the city.
The credit comes in an annual award of $1.2 million over a ten year period.
The Housing Authority will use the award initially in the redevelopment of Frederick Douglass Homes. The second stage of the revitalization process is the redevelopment of the surrounding Five Points neighborhood.
“We are in shock,” said Mary E. Mayrose, Executive Director of the PCHA. “Every time we submit an application, we’re holding our breath and crossing our fingers – just hoping for good news. So yes, we are floored to have done it again. This award is a testament to the commitment and hard work of this team, who’s gone above and beyond to make quality, affordable housing in Phenix City something real and something to be desired.”
Since 2015, the PCHA has established two ongoing tax credit projects in the Riverview Courts community: Hidden Hills Trace and Whitewater Village.
