’Sliced up’: GA couple arrested after dismembered cats found in apartment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested Tuesday and have been charged with animal cruelty after someone reported animals being “sliced up,” according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said Destiny Hice Winters, 20, and Michael Edward Winters, 24, are both facing one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal and two counts of cruelty to an animal.
Police said officers responded to the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard after receiving a call of animal cruelty on June 5.
When police arrived, they said they met with a woman who had gone into her apartment and found several dismembered cats and described them as being “sliced up.”
The witness said the Winters were going through a divorce but the two would come to the witness’ apartment to check on the nine cats left there, according to APD.
The witness explained to police that she and Michael were heading to the apartment to remove clothing when they saw Destiny leave with her boyfriend. The witness told police that when her and Michael entered the apartment, they found several dead kittens that had been dismembered, APD reported.
Three dead kittens and another almost dead kitten were taken to a veterinarian by animal control, according to an APD incident report.
Destiny and Michael were both arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail Tuesday.
APD said this is an ongoing investigation to determine who caused the deaths of the kittens.
The two were arrested because “ultimately, they were both responsible for the care of their pets,” an APD spokesperson said.
