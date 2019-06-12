Ways you can protect your children online

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man is facing a number of charges in a child exploitation case out of Lowndes County.
The GBI said the incident started on social media.
Law enforcement arrested Miguel Lopez-Blasica, 21, on June 6, for contacting children through social media and sending them nude photographs and videos.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers ways on how to keep your kids safe on the internet.
They suggest setting clear ground rules for children about what is appropriate and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.
They also suggest learning the platforms your children use.
The organization also mentions to go beyond monitoring their online activity by engaging with your children about their safety and the red flags.
