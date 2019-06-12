Wet Weather Soon Behind Us

Any lingering showers and storms should clear out shortly after sunset as a cold front moves into the Southeast, and cooler and drier air filters in behind it. Thursday through Saturday morning look unusually pleasant for June with lows dropping down into the 60s if not 50s in some of our typically cooler spots across the Valley. Weather looks mostly sunny and dry, but more humid air surges back in over the weekend and some isolated rain chances follow suit for Sunday. Enjoy 80s for highs the next few days before 90s return over the weekend. Beginning Sunday, expect 20-30% coverage of pop-up showers and storms each afternoon with the heat of the day.