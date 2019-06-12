31-year-old Columbus woman reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 31-year-old Columbus woman has been reported missing.
Genelle Sutton, also known as Genelle Williams, was last seen on June 7 in the area of Sycamore Dr., according to Columbus police.
Sutton has short black hair with blonde or is wearing a long black wig. She also wears black-rimmed glasses.
Sutton stands 5′5″ and weighs approximately 140 to 155 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.