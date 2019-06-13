Columbus Vet Center celebrates 40th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Vet Center celebrated its 40th anniversary Wednesday with an open house.
The counseling center helps combat veterans make a successful transition into civilian life.
Vet centers started in 1979 as a veteran peer counseling organization comprised of combat veterans helping veterans with readjustment challenges. Today, the centers employ social workers, psychologists, and specialists to assist with readjustment issues that veterans and their families face after they return from combat.
“Columbus Vet Center readjustment counseling services is having its 40th anniversary,” said Dorothy Whitely, director of Columbus Vet Center. “We've been in existence 40 years. We have vet centers that are in the local community that provide services, especially mental health services. We are located in the community where veterans are. We're not in a big fixed facility or sterile environment."
The vet center in Columbus is located in Cross Country Plaza directly behind Publix and the Goodwill store.
