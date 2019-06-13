Streaming Soon: Tia Mowry’s Columbus-set ‘Family Reunion’ to debut in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wait is almost over! On Wednesday, Creators announced a release date for the highly anticipated new Netflix comedy series set in Columbus.
The live-action comedy series, Family Reunion, stars actress Tia Mowry, Emmy-Award winner Loretta Devine and Actor Anthony Alabi.
In the Netflix original series, Mowry plays Cocoa McKellan, a free spirited mother from Seattle. When she and her former football-playing husband Moz and their four children travel from their home in the big city to the small town of Columbus, Georgia for the McKellan Family Reunion, they get to know an extended family they didn’t even realize they were missing.
Executive Producer Meg DeLoatch, known for her work on shows like Fuller House and Single Ladies, says she assembled one of the first ever all-black writers room create the show. She says she hopes this will authentically voice the unique multi-generational families of today.
Netflix officials echo this saying the show aims to highlight the importance of discovering and connecting with your roots and getting to know the family they didn’t even realize they were missing.
“From day one I knew that this show was going to be special and I am so grateful to be a part of it,” says Actor Tia Mowry. “It’s full of heart, it’s magical, funny, and refreshing. I can’t wait for the world to meet the McKellans and fall in love with them as much as I have.”
Family Reunion will launch on Netflix on July 10th.
