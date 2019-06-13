Family heartbroken after mother of 2 killed in drive-by shooting in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With three reportedly unrelated drive-by shootings in Phenix City in the past few weeks, one family is speaking out.
Twenty-seven-year-old Beionca Bolden was killed Monday night on 20th Avenue.
Beionca Bolden’s aunt said her niece was always the funniest person in the room.
Her cousin, more like a best friend and sister, said she’s going to miss Bolden’s jokes. “It’s going to be hard not waking up to a phone call early in the morning," said Eboni Mcghee. "She was the life of the party, she was the life of the family. She was everything to me.”
Family members said Beionca Bolden always had to make people laugh and she loved her family. Beionca Bolden leaves behind two children, a six-year-old and a 12-month-old.
“It’s time to stop the violence guys," Vonda Bolden said. "I mean senseless murders are just senseless. We love Beionca. Beionca was taken away from us, and we all hurt from it.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first homicide to impact the Bolden family. Another family member was shot and killed in November 2014. Beionca Bolden’s aunt said unlike the other case, this one won’t go unsolved.
“We just really trust in God now,” Vonda Bolden said, "and just allowing the police department to handle it. We do believe in our heart justice will be served, this is not going to be something, anyone has done to my family will get away with. We know that God is in control.”
The family said they’re moving forward by remembering Beionca Bolden and what she always used to say.
“It’s only up from here," Vonda Bolden said. "It’s only up from here. That’s Beionca’s favorite saying, only up from here. She left that with us and we’ll cherish that forever.”
A vigil to honor Beionca Bolden is happening at 7:30 p.m. on Alpine Field. The family asks everyone to wear pink and white.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.