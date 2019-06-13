Farm Passport supports local farmer’s markets statewide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Farm Bureau is offering a fun way to explore the state’s biggest industry through the Farm Passport program.
The Farm Passport encourages people to visit 67 different farms and farmer’s markets throughout Georgia and get their passport stamped at each site. The more stamps you get, the more rewards you receive.
William L Brown Farm Market located off Airport Thruway is participating in the Farm Passport program. They grow their produce at the family farm in Montezuma, GA.
Owner Howard Brown said he’s enjoyed meeting customers through their participation in the Farm Passport program
“You can bring your passport in and we’ll stamp it. Talk to you about some good ice cream, and peaches, and all kind of fresh produce," Brown said.
Certified Market Coordinator Kelly Thompson said it’s important to learn about agriculture since it’s Georgia’s number one industry.
“I would encourage people to be open to making memories, but also to get out of their comfort zone and make a new friend and talk with a farmer. Ask, ask questions if they’ve got questions," Thompson said.
Brown says peaches are the most popular thing they sell.
“People love to have Elberta peaches because nobody grows them anymore so we’re one of the few. We try to stay with the old-fashioned varieties," Brown explained.
Brown said he enjoys being outside and loves to farm.
“I just love making people happy and seeing the look on their face when they eat something nice like that, a good peach or the peas, our tomatoes," Brown said.
You can pick up a passport at the William L Brown Market. You have until December 31 to get it stamped. Prizes range from a t-shirt to a behind the scenes farm tour with a farm-to-table meal.
