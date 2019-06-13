First ever Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood launches in Auburn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone loves their smart phones and smart devices but now, residents in East Alabama are getting a next-level upgrade- Smart Homes!
Local home builder Holland Homes, has partnered with Alabama Power to launch the first ever Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood® in Auburn.
Organizers say the future-focused subdivision on North Donahue Drive, will include 51 smart homes, all equipped with enhanced energy-efficiency measures and smart technologies. Smart features are controlled via voice activation or smart devices and include security, smart locks, lights, cameras, thermostats and garage door controls.
The homes will offer power savings of up to 50% and have a HERS efficiency score rating of 65 which means they are over 30% more efficient than other new homes built today.
Holland Homes owner, Daniel Holland, says he is thrilled to be the first home builder in the area to have a smart neighborhood under construction.
“Northwoods will not only be a modern and cutting-edge neighborhood for families to reside, but showcases Holland Homes as a leader, being at the forefront of innovation within our industry and our community,” he said.
For more information visit the Northwoods Auburn Website.
