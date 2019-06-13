GA Dept. of Labor commissioner speaks with Columbus youth about the workforce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Labor commissioner visited Columbus Wednesday and spoke youth about the workforce.
Mark Butler gave a group of boys words of encouragement and gave tips on how to find jobs.
"Let them know that you know things aren't over. Matter of fact, they've got a bright future ahead of them and we want to be adults that are around them that are giving that good advice, encouraging them and showing that there is a good path to follow," said Butler.
A retired soldier also spoke with the boys.
