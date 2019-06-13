GUEST SEGMENT: 33rd annual Family Day Music Festival returns to Woodruff Riverfront Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus is hosting its 33rd annual Family Day Music Festival on Saturday, June 15.
The event will take place at the Woodruff Riverfront Park and features live performances in R&B, hip hop, gospel, southern soul, and jazz. Guests can bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the afternoon with some of the city’s favorite radio stations.
The Family Day Music Festival is free to the public.
Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting tells more about the event and who’s performing.
