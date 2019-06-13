Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old Salem woman has been reported missing in Lee County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing persons report was filed for Jessica Rose Harp on June 11.
Harp was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 349 on June 6.
She was reportedly seen leaving the area in a green SUV at approximately 4:00 a.m.
Harp is 6′4″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the LCSO at (334) 749-5651.
