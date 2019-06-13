Miss Georgia contestants visit pediatric patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women competing to be the next Miss Georgia visited patients Wednesday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The 29 contestants made crafts for the pediatric patients. They also talked to people involved in with the Children’s Miracle Network to learn about all the work it does in the community.
"We're very grateful to have this hospital here and we're glad that we can serve the families and bring a little bit of cheer to the children that are here today," said Safiyyah Abdulah, Miss Columbus State University.
"It opens my eyes to the need that we have for more funds and resources for kids to keep them healthy," commented Grace Hendry, Miss Flint River.
The Children’s Miracle Network raises fund and awareness for over 170 member hospitals throughout the United States and Canada that prove 32 million treatments each year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.