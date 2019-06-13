Miss Georgia Pageant announces first night’s preliminary winners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced the first night’s preliminary winners of the scholarship competition.
The 75th anniversary of the Miss Georgia Pageant is being held June 12 to June 15 at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts in Columbus.
The preliminary winners are listed below:
Miss Georgia
Preliminary On Stage Interview Award- $300 Scholarship:
Holly Haynes - Miss Historic Buford
Age 23
Hometown- Sugar Hill, GA
University of Georgia Graduate
Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:
Victoria Hill - Miss Capital City
Age 20
Hometown-Canton, GA
Reinhardt University
Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen
Preliminary Evening Wear Award:
Mary Hodges - Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen
Age 14
Hometown – Louisville, GA
Louisville Middle School
Preliminary Talent Award:
Miss Historic Buford’s Outstanding Teen - Destiny Kluck
Age 16
Hometown – Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw Mountain High School
