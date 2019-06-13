Miss Georgia Pageant announces first night’s preliminary winners

Miss GA Scholarship Competition to bring nearly $275K to Columbus economy (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | June 12, 2019 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Pageant announced the first night’s preliminary winners of the scholarship competition.

The 75th anniversary of the Miss Georgia Pageant is being held June 12 to June 15 at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts in Columbus.

The preliminary winners are listed below:

Miss Georgia

Preliminary On Stage Interview Award- $300 Scholarship:

Holly Haynes - Miss Historic Buford

Age 23

Hometown- Sugar Hill, GA

University of Georgia Graduate

Preliminary Talent Award - $500 Scholarship:

Victoria Hill - Miss Capital City

Age 20

Hometown-Canton, GA

Reinhardt University

Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen

Preliminary Evening Wear Award:

Mary Hodges - Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen

Age 14

Hometown – Louisville, GA

Louisville Middle School

Preliminary Talent Award:

Miss Historic Buford’s Outstanding Teen - Destiny Kluck

Age 16

Hometown – Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw Mountain High School

