New mobile entertainment center comes to Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - New businesses are coming to Eufaula.
Gamez on Wheelz hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
The new mobile fun center caters to birthday parties, family reunions, school events, church events, and more. Gamez on Wheelz is the first mobile entertainment business in the area. The owners became familiar with the business in 2016 and decided to bring it to Eufaula this year.
Owners said there’s a limited amount of activities for children in Eufaula and being able to bring Gamez on Wheels to the city is heartwarming.
"The community really needs this for the kids because there's not very much around her for our kids to do," said owner Gloria Thomas.
The ribbon cutting was held on East Barbour Street across from the Eufaula Police Department.
