Section of River Road in Columbus blocked following police chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on River Road Thursday evening after a police chase came to an end.
According to police, the chase began in Phenix City and went through Harris County before ending in Columbus. The vehicle crashed into the woodline on River Road. A section of River Road near Harris County is blocked.
Two people were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say the suspects in the vehicle were wanted on felony charges.
