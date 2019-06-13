Suspect wanted in Columbus for stealing vehicle from Circle K store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Columbus for stealing a vehicle from a convenience store.
On May 10, a male suspect stole a vehicle from a gas pump at Circle K on Wynnton Road. According to the Columbus Police department, he wrecked the vehicle a short distance away from the store and fled on foot.
The suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt with a multicolored design on the front, black pants, tan shoes, and carried a tan backpack.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4293 or 706-225-3424.
