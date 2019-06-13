Suspect wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs Circle K in Lafayette, Ala.; police investigate

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lafayette, Alabama for armed robbery at a convenience store.
On June 7, a male suspect entered a Circle K store at approximately 3:35 a.m. and threatened the store clerk with a handgun. Police say he left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect wore a black sweatshirt and a “Scream” mask.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 334-864-2211.
