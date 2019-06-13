Temps Nosedive Tonight

Highly anticipated cold front has finally pushed through, ushering in much drier “good feel” air into the Valley! You’ll notice it tonight as temperatures nosedive into the upper 50s in many spots overnight. Friday also looks bright & sunny, and it will feel very nice with the comfy air hanging around for another day, despite highs being in the 80′s. Muggies return Saturday as the Bermuda high shifts east, bringing back those southerly winds, with rain chances returning by Sunday. Next week could once again become stormy at times, as a series of disturbances allow for those daily storms every day into next weekend.