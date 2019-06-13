Troup County Sheriff warns of paving scam

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up- The Troup County Sheriff’s office is warning citizens of a new scam in the area.
Authorities say to be on the lookout for a Yellow Ford Pickup, a candy apple red Kenworth Dump truck, and a Burgundy Dodge Pickup all with with “Road Builders Co” printed on the side.
The scammers are allegedly going door to door offering to pave driveways, but not doing the work they are payed for.
Anyone who makes contact with these subjects is asked to contact 911.
