A Welcome and Rare Summer Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine a welcome sight to see Thursday morning as ample dry sunshine returns to the Valley. A cooler air mass with lower humidity settles into the Southeast for the next few days as a cold front slides across our area. Though the afternoons will still be warm—but with temperatures running below average in the mid 80s—mornings will run on the cool side with 60s the next few mornings, and even 50s in some of our typically cooler spots!
Expect sunny skies in abundance through at least Friday before we gradually see a few more clouds return over the weekend as muggier air surges back into the Southeast. Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until the weekend when a stray shower or storm could pop-up in the afternoons. But even then, rain coverage only looks 10% or less. Next week features a slightly better chance of showers and storms during the heat of the day (30-40% coverage) with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. So, enjoy the pleasant air while you can! Typical summer weather will return soon enough.
