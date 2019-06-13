A Welcome and Rare Summer Cooldown

Expect sunny skies in abundance through at least Friday before we gradually see a few more clouds return over the weekend as muggier air surges back into the Southeast. Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until the weekend when a stray shower or storm could pop-up in the afternoons. But even then, rain coverage only looks 10% or less. Next week features a slightly better chance of showers and storms during the heat of the day (30-40% coverage) with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. So, enjoy the pleasant air while you can! Typical summer weather will return soon enough.