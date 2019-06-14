Annual housing fair held for future homeowners at Columbus Public Library

Annual housing fair held for future homeowners at Columbus Public Library
June 13, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An annual housing fair was held in Columbus Thursday to help future homeowners get one step closer to their dream of owning a home.

The Community Reinvestment and NeighborWorks Columbus hosted the fair, which took place at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. Attendees received advice about buying a home, down payment assistance, and foreclosure prevention.

Real estate agents, mortgage lenders, and housing specialists were also in attendance to answer questions.

