Annual housing fair held for future homeowners at Columbus Public Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An annual housing fair was held in Columbus Thursday to help future homeowners get one step closer to their dream of owning a home.
The Community Reinvestment and NeighborWorks Columbus hosted the fair, which took place at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. Attendees received advice about buying a home, down payment assistance, and foreclosure prevention.
Real estate agents, mortgage lenders, and housing specialists were also in attendance to answer questions.
