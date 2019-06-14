Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Columbus subdivision

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Burglary suspects were caught on camera going through cars in a Columbus neighborhood.
The video was taken from home surveillance cameras in the Kirkwood Subdivision on Oakwood Drive. The incidents happened Wednesday at around 3 a.m.
The suspects were seen pulling on car door handles, checking to see of they were unlocked. They’ve also entered some cars in the neighborhood.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to call police.
