Car break-ins increasing in LaGrange, police remind you to remain vigilant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are reminding citizens to lock their car doors and keep items out of sight as the number of car break-ins is on the increase.
They say they have received several reports of break-ins in apartment complexes near Hogansville Rd.
In order to help decrease the likelihood that you will have items stolen from your car, police give some tips for preventing this crime.
- Keep your car visible.
- Don’t make it easy. Keep windows up and doors locked.
- Activate your vehicle’s alarm.
- Remove valuables from your vehicle or hide them from view.
- Don’t use the console or glove box as a mobile lock box.
- Report any suspicious behavior.
If you see any suspicious people in your neighborhood you know do not live there, police ask that you call 911.
If your are victim of a break-in, call 911, even if nothing is taken, so police can keep a record of the incident.
