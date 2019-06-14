Carver High Student wins gold at 3X3 U18 World Cup in Mongolia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -One local teen is currently getting worldwide recognition for her impressive hustle and athletic talent on the basketball court.
G.W. Carver High School Senior Olivia Cochran took home a gold medal after her team won the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup National Tournament last week.
The USA Women’s team beat out competitor New Zealand in a 19-13 victory Friday at the final World Cup game in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
The team, made up of Cochran and three other impressive young athletes from across the country, finished with a perfect 7-0 season.
3X3 is an exciting and fast-paced version of basketball that is played on a half court with a 10-minute clock, and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner.
