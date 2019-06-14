Columbus native graduates from West Point Military Academy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order for one local militarily man who after four years of hard work, has met a very impressive goal.
Cadet Walker Vernal Seldon, son of Mr. Marcus Seldon and Mrs. Nicole Ash of Columbus, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 25th.
Seldon graduated from Northside High School in 2012. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Law and Legal Studies. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Signal Corps branch.
West Point says their mission is to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets, like Seldon, so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.
