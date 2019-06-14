Community members recognize Flag Day with ceremony

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The nation celebrates National Flag Day on June 14 and the American Legion Post 135 held its 9th Annual Flag Day Ceremony Friday at the War Memorial in Phenix City.
Earl Hutchinson with Post 135 is the Program Chair.
“We still have the most freedoms because of that flag. It’s not just ‘the flag’. It’s what everybody fights for and that flag represents our freedom," Hutchinson said.
Columbus City Councilor and Ret. Col. John House says the flag is the symbol of a nation that he defended in uniform for 26 years.
“Red for valor, white for purity, and blue is for dedication to the nation and reverence to God,” Councilor House said.
Councilor House says he feels the flag is important to all of us here in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“To remind everyone why we’re here. Why Ft. Benning is here. Why all these soldiers and veterans are here and it’s because of that flag and what it stands for and the values that it stands for because it stands for the nation," Councilor House explained.
Central High School JROTC member Brikyah Abercrombie sang the National Anthem with another Central High School JROTC member.
“My mom is a past veteran so to me, the flag it really means a lot and it and it means the privileges I get to enjoy today and what my mom fought for and everyone with her, what they fought for, for us to have today,” Abercrombie said.
“There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that’s in that flag," Hutchinson said.
The national flag was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1777, 242 years ago.
Today also marks the 244th birthday of the United States Army.
