Phenix City residents could be displaced as housing authority builds new apartment complexes

Since rolling out its Master Plan in 2015, PCHA has not only seen the start of two tax credit projects – Hidden Hills Trace and Whitewater Village – in the Riverview Courts community, but it has also secured a 2018 Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Liberty Hill at Homage Park will be PCHA’s third affordable housing site to be developed using highly competitive, nine percent tax credits, adding another 72 constructed units to its housing portfolio. Consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, this first phase will be constructed off-site and located in the 1700 block of 20th Avenue.