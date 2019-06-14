Friday’s Weather Can’t Be Beat!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice dose of pleasant and dry weather to end the work week with highs still managing to top out below average in the mid-upper 80s under sunny skies. The unusual summer cold front has helped dropped temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for Friday morning, and expect one last cool morning for Saturday before muggier and warmer air surges back in from the Gulf over the weekend.
Clouds gradually increase in coverage too as we head into next week with rain chances following suit. Just a 10-20% coverage of showers and storms over the weekend before 30-50% coverage in the afternoons next week under a mix of sun and clouds. With a more summer-like pattern back in place, highs will hover right around 90 and the drier air will be a thing of the past as humidity returns with southerly winds in place. Best rain coverage for now looks to be Wednesday through Friday, but we’ll fine-tune that for you in the days ahead. But for now, TGIF!
