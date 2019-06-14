Friday’s Weather Can’t Be Beat!

Clouds gradually increase in coverage too as we head into next week with rain chances following suit. Just a 10-20% coverage of showers and storms over the weekend before 30-50% coverage in the afternoons next week under a mix of sun and clouds. With a more summer-like pattern back in place, highs will hover right around 90 and the drier air will be a thing of the past as humidity returns with southerly winds in place. Best rain coverage for now looks to be Wednesday through Friday, but we’ll fine-tune that for you in the days ahead. But for now, TGIF!