Harris, Muscogee County School Boards both recognized as exemplary

(WTVM) - This week, two local School Boards were recognized for their effective and beneficial influences throughout our communities.
Both the Muscogee County School District and the The Harris County School District were recently recognized as 2019 Exemplary Boards during the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Summer Conference and Delegate Assembly this week.
GSBA recognizes the best school board governance that fosters educational community culture in order to advance student learning and achievement.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. Criteria for recognition includes:
- Submitting an implemented strategic plan
- Providing a list of 15 Vision Project recommendations that were incorporated into the Board’s system’s strategic plan
- Superintendent evaluation to include Superintendent’s goals, evidence and/or data
- All Board members meeting state training credit requirements and exceeding the annual training requirements by a minimum of three credit hours
This year only 55 of the 180 public school boards earned the Exemplary Board status.
