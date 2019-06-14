Hogansville receives 200K grant to restore iconic Royal Theatre, creating 75 news jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Last week, Mayor Bill Stankiewicz announced the City of Hogansville has been awarded a $200,000 Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) towards the restoration and renovation of the historic Royal Theatre.
This USDA grant program’s purpose is to encourage growth of small and emerging businesses in distressed rural areas- This means a better local economy and the creation of new jobs.
When fully up and running, the restored Royal Theater will create an estimated 75 new jobs, with 68 of these jobs in 27 downtown buildings that are now vacant.
The grant monies will be combined with an equal amount from the city’s SPLOST dollars to initiate the theater restoration work.
The money will then be used to remove all non-historic, non-salvageable elements, stabilize the theater building, and reconstruct interior and exterior windows and doors.
