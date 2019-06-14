Hogansville receives 200K grant to restore iconic Royal Theatre, creating 75 news jobs

The City of Hogansville is working to renovate and restore its iconic Royal Theatre. The historic building is a symbol of changing times in Hogansville -- a physical manifestation of the past that drives us forward, and critical reminders that while the price of reusing historic spaces is high, the price of losing them is much higher. It is our community goal for The Royal Theatre to be adapted to today’s technology and entertainment tastes, thanks to our supportive elected officials and many stakeholders. Take a stroll down memory lane as Fox Theatre Institute's Leigh Burns presents Mayor Bill Stankiewicz and other elected, appointed and civic leaders with a "Big Check" toward the rehabilitation efforts. We hope you will be left with a greater understanding of why our community has rallied around the project to save our historic downtown movie theatre. For more information on the project or to make a tax-deductible contribution, contact communications@cityofhogansville.org THANK YOU to our Financial Supporters! Grants & Funding as of May 14, 2019 2013 Voter-Approved SPLOST Funds ($700,000) for restoration and matching grant funds Federal Emergency Management Agency ($1,116) for repairs to damaged marquee Fox Theatre Institute ($29,125) toward Royal Theatre Master Plan Fox Theatre Institute ($51,250) toward architecture plans and specifications for building rehabilitation Georgia Department of Transportation Multimodal Safety and Access Project Grant ($33,180) toward lighted crosswalks connecting the Royal Theatre to its parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 54 Hogansville Charitable Trust, which purchased the vacant PNC bank building for future use as City Hall as well as an anonymous donor who donated funds for a new roof on the building Hogansville Historical Society ($2,750) for restoration and matching grant funds Hogansville Regional Arts Association, which collected more than 400 signatures on its “Restore the Royal” petition and continues to promote and fundraise for the project U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Business Development Grant ($200,000) toward renovation and restoration U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service, Historic Preservation Fund ($20,000) toward roof replacement And a special THANK YOU to Lynne Miller, Hogansville’s Community Development Director, for her tenacious efforts in seeking out and writing grant applications toward the project. Together, we can and will make a difference! Mayor Bill Stankiewicz David Milliron Restore the Royal Theater Hogansville Regional Arts Association Fox Theatre Institute FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency Georgia Department of Transportation Hogansville Hummingbird Festival Hogansville Regional Arts Association U.S. Department of the Interior The Georgia Conservancy The Roof Depot Inc Hogansville Downtown Development Authority #gacities #hgvl #historictheatres #historicpreservation