Hogansville receives 200K grant to restore iconic Royal Theatre, creating 75 news jobs

By Julie Anne Waldock | June 14, 2019 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated June 14 at 11:42 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Last week, Mayor Bill Stankiewicz announced the City of Hogansville has been awarded a $200,000 Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) towards the restoration and renovation of the historic Royal Theatre.

This USDA grant program’s purpose is to encourage growth of small and emerging businesses in distressed rural areas- This means a better local economy and the creation of new jobs.

When fully up and running, the restored Royal Theater will create an estimated 75 new jobs, with 68 of these jobs in 27 downtown buildings that are now vacant.

The grant monies will be combined with an equal amount from the city’s SPLOST dollars to initiate the theater restoration work.

The money will then be used to remove all non-historic, non-salvageable elements, stabilize the theater building, and reconstruct interior and exterior windows and doors.

The historic building is a symbol of changing times in Hogansville - a physical manifestation of the past that drives us forward, and critical reminders that while the price of reusing historic spaces is high, the price of losing them is much higher.
Hogansville Royal Theatre | FTI "Big Check" Presentation

The City of Hogansville is working to renovate and restore its iconic Royal Theatre. The historic building is a symbol of changing times in Hogansville -- a physical manifestation of the past that drives us forward, and critical reminders that while the price of reusing historic spaces is high, the price of losing them is much higher. It is our community goal for The Royal Theatre to be adapted to today’s technology and entertainment tastes, thanks to our supportive elected officials and many stakeholders. Take a stroll down memory lane as Fox Theatre Institute's Leigh Burns presents Mayor Bill Stankiewicz and other elected, appointed and civic leaders with a "Big Check" toward the rehabilitation efforts. We hope you will be left with a greater understanding of why our community has rallied around the project to save our historic downtown movie theatre. For more information on the project or to make a tax-deductible contribution, contact communications@cityofhogansville.org THANK YOU to our Financial Supporters! Grants & Funding as of May 14, 2019 2013 Voter-Approved SPLOST Funds ($700,000) for restoration and matching grant funds Federal Emergency Management Agency ($1,116) for repairs to damaged marquee Fox Theatre Institute ($29,125) toward Royal Theatre Master Plan Fox Theatre Institute ($51,250) toward architecture plans and specifications for building rehabilitation Georgia Department of Transportation Multimodal Safety and Access Project Grant ($33,180) toward lighted crosswalks connecting the Royal Theatre to its parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 54 Hogansville Charitable Trust, which purchased the vacant PNC bank building for future use as City Hall as well as an anonymous donor who donated funds for a new roof on the building Hogansville Historical Society ($2,750) for restoration and matching grant funds Hogansville Regional Arts Association, which collected more than 400 signatures on its “Restore the Royal” petition and continues to promote and fundraise for the project U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Business Development Grant ($200,000) toward renovation and restoration U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service, Historic Preservation Fund ($20,000) toward roof replacement And a special THANK YOU to Lynne Miller, Hogansville’s Community Development Director, for her tenacious efforts in seeking out and writing grant applications toward the project. Together, we can and will make a difference! Mayor Bill Stankiewicz David Milliron Restore the Royal Theater Hogansville Regional Arts Association Fox Theatre Institute FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency Georgia Department of Transportation Hogansville Hummingbird Festival Hogansville Regional Arts Association U.S. Department of the Interior The Georgia Conservancy The Roof Depot Inc Hogansville Downtown Development Authority #gacities #hgvl #historictheatres #historicpreservation

Posted by City of Hogansville on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

